RiverPark Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

RiverPark Advisors LLC cut its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,057 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 30.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,953 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $73,248,000 after purchasing an additional 44,141 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 11.6% during the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 95,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,291,000 after buying an additional 9,943 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 290,658 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $112,081,000 after acquiring an additional 5,403 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 18.7% during the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 885,549 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $341,477,000 after acquiring an additional 139,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,373,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $529,756,000 after purchasing an additional 137,454 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

NASDAQ LULU opened at $415.00 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $304.19 and a fifty-two week high of $516.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.92, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $464.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $441.63.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on LULU shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $495.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $495.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $500.52.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

