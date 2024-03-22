Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Sees Large Volume Increase After Earnings Beat

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 119,424 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 176,252 shares.The stock last traded at $23.45 and had previously closed at $25.06.

The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $852.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.99 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TITN. TheStreet cut Titan Machinery from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Titan Machinery in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Institutional Trading of Titan Machinery

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Titan Machinery in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 204.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Trading Down 5.5 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.37. The company has a market cap of $540.86 million, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

About Titan Machinery

(Get Free Report)

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.