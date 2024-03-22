Investors Purchase Large Volume of Corning Call Options (NYSE:GLW)

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 11,554 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 201% compared to the typical volume of 3,842 call options.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC cut Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Corning by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 65,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 11,884 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,423,287,000 after acquiring an additional 671,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Corning by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 714,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,388,000 after purchasing an additional 140,098 shares during the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GLW traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $32.84. 991,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,850,252. The company has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.08. Corning has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $36.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.26.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39. Corning had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Corning will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 167.16%.

(Get Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

