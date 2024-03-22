Traders Purchase Large Volume of AES Call Options (NYSE:AES)

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors bought 5,438 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 45% compared to the average daily volume of 3,739 call options.

AES stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.12. 4,357,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,143,869. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. AES has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $25.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.56.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. AES had a return on equity of 38.76% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AES will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.1725 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. AES’s payout ratio is currently 209.10%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AES from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on AES from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in AES in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AES in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AES during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AES during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in AES by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

