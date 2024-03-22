Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Desktop Metal Put Options (NYSE:DM)

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 5,649 put options on the company. This is an increase of 339% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,288 put options.

Several analysts have weighed in on DM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1.25 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Desktop Metal in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DM. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Desktop Metal by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,357,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 395,373 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Desktop Metal in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Desktop Metal in the fourth quarter valued at about $570,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Desktop Metal in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 646.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 235,486 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 203,933 shares in the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DM traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 780,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,732,307. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.63. Desktop Metal has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $2.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The pipeline company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $52.35 million during the quarter. Desktop Metal had a negative return on equity of 29.25% and a negative net margin of 170.41%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Desktop Metal will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Shop System, an entry-level metal 3D printing using binder jetting; X-series platform that provides binder jet 3D printing of specialty materials, including metals and ceramics, and tools; and P-Series offers high-speed metal 3D printing.

