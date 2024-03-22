Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Desktop Metal Put Options (NYSE:DM)

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 5,649 put options on the company. This is an increase of 339% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,288 put options.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have weighed in on DM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1.25 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Desktop Metal in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Desktop Metal
Desktop Metal Stock Performance
Shares of DM traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 780,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,732,307. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.63. Desktop Metal has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $2.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.08.
Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The pipeline company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $52.35 million during the quarter. Desktop Metal had a negative return on equity of 29.25% and a negative net margin of 170.41%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Desktop Metal will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.
About Desktop Metal
Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Shop System, an entry-level metal 3D printing using binder jetting; X-series platform that provides binder jet 3D printing of specialty materials, including metals and ceramics, and tools; and P-Series offers high-speed metal 3D printing.
