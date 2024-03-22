SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) CTO Timothy Stonehocker Sells 5,276 Shares of Stock

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 5,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total value of $40,625.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 982,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,565,896.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Timothy Stonehocker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 21st, Timothy Stonehocker sold 6,615 shares of SoundHound AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $23,549.40.

On Monday, January 22nd, Timothy Stonehocker sold 5,657 shares of SoundHound AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total transaction of $10,918.01.

SoundHound AI Stock Performance

SOUN traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.16. 36,109,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,171,461. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.05 and a beta of 2.84. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.49 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SoundHound AI ( NASDAQ:SOUN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.75 million. SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 1,955.68% and a negative net margin of 188.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $4.90 price target (down previously from $5.80) on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on SoundHound AI from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in SoundHound AI by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 392,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 45.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 6,717 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 4.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 168,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 7,069 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 520.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 7,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in SoundHound AI by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 582,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 7,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

