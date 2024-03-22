MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Shares Gap Up to $1.77

Shares of MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.77, but opened at $1.81. MarketWise shares last traded at $1.77, with a volume of 19,927 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group downgraded shares of MarketWise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

MarketWise Stock Performance

MarketWise Dividend Announcement

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.68 million, a PE ratio of 35.40 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. MarketWise’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MarketWise

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in MarketWise by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 857,417 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 68,795 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in MarketWise by 2,330.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 144,437 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 138,493 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in MarketWise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MarketWise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MarketWise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. 29.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MarketWise

MarketWise, Inc operates a content and technology multi-brand platform for self-directed investors in the United States and Internationally. Its platform includes subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools to navigate the financial markets. The company offers various investment strategies, such as value investing, income, growth, commodities, cryptocurrencies, venture, crowdfunded investing, biotechnology, mutual funds, options, and trading; investment research product portfolio through a range of media, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile; and financial newsletters.

