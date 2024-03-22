Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Five Below, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Five Below in a report released on Thursday, March 21st. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.78. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Five Below’s current full-year earnings is $6.47 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q4 2025 earnings at $3.93 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.09 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.61 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $4.67 EPS.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.13). Five Below had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FIVE. Citigroup boosted their price target on Five Below from $220.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Five Below in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Five Below from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Five Below presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.18.

Five Below Price Performance

Shares of FIVE opened at $176.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $193.07 and a 200-day moving average of $184.51. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.21. Five Below has a one year low of $144.57 and a one year high of $220.19.

Insider Activity at Five Below

In other news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total value of $1,858,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 333,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,007,576.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Five Below during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the second quarter worth $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 76.3% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Five Below during the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

