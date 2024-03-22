V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Gap Down to $14.54

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.54, but opened at $14.21. V.F. shares last traded at $14.04, with a volume of 1,009,141 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on VFC shares. StockNews.com upgraded V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on V.F. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Williams Trading reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of V.F. in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.70.

Get V.F. alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on VFC

V.F. Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.23.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 7.07% and a positive return on equity of 19.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.27%.

Insider Transactions at V.F.

In other news, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 11,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.55 per share, for a total transaction of $198,332.55. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,582.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other V.F. news, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 11,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.55 per share, for a total transaction of $198,332.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,301 shares in the company, valued at $461,582.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bracken Darrell bought 65,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.38 per share, with a total value of $1,005,236.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 144,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,041.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VFC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 97,005.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,843,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $437,447,000 after buying an additional 15,827,472 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,285,822,000 after buying an additional 5,626,337 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in V.F. by 5,060.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,731,857 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $158,257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,620,786 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at $76,059,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of V.F. by 295.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,454,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $102,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326,600 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About V.F.

(Get Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.