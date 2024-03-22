TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) Shares Gap Down to $1.76

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.76, but opened at $1.68. TMC the metals shares last traded at $1.66, with a volume of 543,425 shares.

TMC the metals Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $494.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.19.

Institutional Trading of TMC the metals

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunpointe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TMC the metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of TMC the metals by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 13,594 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TMC the metals in the third quarter worth $100,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of TMC the metals in the third quarter worth $354,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of TMC the metals in the third quarter worth $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

TMC the metals Company Profile

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the south-west of San Diego, California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products.

