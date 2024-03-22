ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Shares Gap Down to $12.51

Shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.51, but opened at $12.05. ALX Oncology shares last traded at $12.12, with a volume of 35,821 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALXO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Friday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.42.

ALX Oncology Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at ALX Oncology

The stock has a market capitalization of $616.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 5.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.87.

In related news, CAO Shelly Pinto sold 2,717 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $36,951.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,068,837.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Shelly Pinto sold 2,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $36,951.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,591 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,837.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Lettmann purchased 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $49,764.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 171,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,941,022.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ALX Oncology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in ALX Oncology by 8.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 21.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,355,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,907,000 after purchasing an additional 14,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in ALX Oncology during the first quarter worth approximately $914,000. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents, including ASPEN-06, under Phase 2 clinical study for treating Gastric/GEJ cancer; ASPEN-07, under Phase 1 clinical study for treating urothelial cancer; and ASPEN-03 and ASPEN-04, both under Phase 2 clinical study for treating head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

