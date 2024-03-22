GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT) COO Xinyan Hao Sells 1,088 Shares of Stock

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) COO Xinyan Hao sold 1,088 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $35,207.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,148,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,178,792.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

GigaCloud Technology Trading Down 4.8 %

GCT traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 811,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,138,797. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.24. GigaCloud Technology Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.93 and a 12 month high of $45.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 2.40.

Get GigaCloud Technology alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GigaCloud Technology

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the second quarter worth $27,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in GigaCloud Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of GigaCloud Technology from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

View Our Latest Analysis on GigaCloud Technology

About GigaCloud Technology

(Get Free Report)

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GigaCloud Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaCloud Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.