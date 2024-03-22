Stuart Lee Buys 7,000 Shares of Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Stock

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) Director Stuart Lee acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$16.33 per share, with a total value of C$114,310.00.

Aecon Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ARE stock traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$16.35. 57,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,459. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.54. Aecon Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$8.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of C$1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Aecon Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. This is an increase from Aecon Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is currently 36.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$10.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$14.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$18.09.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ARE

Aecon Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.