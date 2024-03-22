Stuart Lee Buys 7,000 Shares of Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Stock

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) Director Stuart Lee acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$16.33 per share, with a total value of C$114,310.00.
Shares of ARE stock traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$16.35. 57,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,459. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.54. Aecon Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$8.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of C$1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.16.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. This is an increase from Aecon Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is currently 36.19%.
Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.
