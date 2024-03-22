SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) Senior Officer Purchases C$556,571.76 in Stock

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Nigel William Meredith White acquired 9,953 shares of SNC-Lavalin Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$55.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$556,571.76.

SNC-Lavalin Group Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$43.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.03, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.53, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.34. SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. has a 1 year low of C$21.62 and a 1 year high of C$44.24.

SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering Services, Nuclear, O&M, Linxon, LSTK Projects, and Capital. The Engineering Services segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, building and places, defense, water, industrial and mining, and power and renewables sectors.

