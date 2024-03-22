SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) Senior Officer Purchases C$556,571.76 in Stock

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Nigel William Meredith White acquired 9,953 shares of SNC-Lavalin Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$55.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$556,571.76.
SNC-Lavalin Group Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$43.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.03, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.53, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.34. SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. has a 1 year low of C$21.62 and a 1 year high of C$44.24.
SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile
