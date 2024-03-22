PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Price Target Cut to $190.00

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 51.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of PDD from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PDD from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PDD from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of PDD from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.85.

Shares of PDD stock traded up $2.81 on Thursday, hitting $125.11. 6,560,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,663,872. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.77. PDD has a one year low of $59.67 and a one year high of $152.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametrica Management Ltd grew its stake in PDD by 67.6% in the third quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PDD by 38.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,101,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,645,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637,418 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in PDD by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,337,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,154,000 after acquiring an additional 417,002 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in PDD by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 297,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,334,000 after purchasing an additional 20,045 shares during the period. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDD in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,518,000. 31.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

