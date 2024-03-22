Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target Lowered to $58.00 at Mizuho

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.37% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group cut their price target on Ovintiv from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Ovintiv from $69.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ovintiv from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.80.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OVV traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 859,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,196,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.54. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of $32.07 and a 12-month high of $52.09.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 19.16%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ovintiv will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Ovintiv

In other Ovintiv news, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 76,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $3,886,413.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,672 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,325.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Rachel Maureen Moore sold 9,300 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $471,045.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,662,012.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 76,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $3,886,413.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,564 shares of company stock worth $4,660,818 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ovintiv

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 151.3% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Further Reading

