KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Price Target Raised to $70.00

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on KBH. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of KB Home from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their price target on KB Home from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on KB Home from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KB Home has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.96.

Get KB Home alerts:

View Our Latest Report on KB Home

KB Home Price Performance

NYSE:KBH traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.21. 230,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,202,838. KB Home has a 12-month low of $38.26 and a 12-month high of $72.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.73.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that KB Home will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KB Home news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 165,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $9,819,235.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,491,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,583,101.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 45,471 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $2,749,631.37. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 109,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,650,551.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 165,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $9,819,235.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,491,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,583,101.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 373,635 shares of company stock valued at $22,400,005 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KB Home

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KBH. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in KB Home by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,306,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $532,948,000 after buying an additional 87,274 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of KB Home by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,970,899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $258,098,000 after buying an additional 108,191 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 2.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,980,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,299,000 after buying an additional 85,582 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in KB Home by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,793,847 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,257,000 after acquiring an additional 7,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in KB Home by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526,838 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.