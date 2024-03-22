Mizuho Boosts Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Price Target to $31.00

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.69% from the company’s current price.

MRO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Argus upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.32.

MRO stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.03. 2,440,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,800,945. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Marathon Oil has a 1-year low of $21.41 and a 1-year high of $29.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.09.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 23.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Marathon Oil’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Oil will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 39,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $1,074,766.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 176,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,757,459.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 80,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $2,172,630.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,065,130.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 39,969 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $1,074,766.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,757,459.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 57.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 607,336 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,246,000 after acquiring an additional 221,388 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 3.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,692,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $125,527,000 after acquiring an additional 150,440 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,235,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 222.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 67,851 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 46,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 9.3% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 849,254 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,718,000 after buying an additional 71,988 shares during the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

