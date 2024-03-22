Terra Price Hits $0.90 on Top Exchanges (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. One Terra coin can now be purchased for $0.90 or 0.00001435 BTC on exchanges. Terra has a market capitalization of $625.88 million and approximately $106.83 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Terra has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000184 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001889 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000985 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000752 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000684 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC.
Terra Coin Profile
Terra uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 691,661,082 coins. Terra’s official website is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Terra
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.
