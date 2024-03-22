Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) Price Target Lowered to $1.50 at HC Wainwright

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Free Report) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $1.80 to $1.50 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set a sell rating for the company.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Trading Down 0.5 %

Institutional Trading of Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Shares of NYSE:ASM traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.58. The company had a trading volume of 181,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,240. The stock has a market cap of $75.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.49. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 2.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprises four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

