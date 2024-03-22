Wrapped Everscale Market Capitalization Achieves $70.00 Million (WEVER)

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded up 31.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. During the last week, Wrapped Everscale has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. One Wrapped Everscale token can currently be purchased for about $0.0406 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Everscale has a total market cap of $70.00 million and approximately $34,836.23 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Everscale Token Profile

Wrapped Everscale was first traded on May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,107,203,767 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,792,785,658 tokens. The official message board for Wrapped Everscale is blog.everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. Wrapped Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wrapped Everscale Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,107,169,848 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.0388456 USD and is up 32.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $46,829.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Everscale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Everscale should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Everscale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

