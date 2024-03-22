Mizuho Raises HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Price Target to $66.00

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DINO. Barclays began coverage on HF Sinclair in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group raised HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DINO traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,331,679. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. HF Sinclair has a one year low of $37.12 and a one year high of $62.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.28.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that HF Sinclair will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at HF Sinclair

In other news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $402,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,703,866.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other HF Sinclair news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $402,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,703,866.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 1,213 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $74,114.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,490.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HF Sinclair

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in HF Sinclair by 4,990.9% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Articles

