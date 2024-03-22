Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Sector Perform Rating for FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS)

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $464.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.42% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 price objective (down previously from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 price objective (up previously from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $442.89.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Trading Down 1.4 %

FDS traded down $6.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $444.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,925. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $469.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $454.91. FactSet Research Systems has a twelve month low of $377.89 and a twelve month high of $488.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $545.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.93 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 34.47%. Analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 15.76 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.02, for a total value of $1,428,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,147,798.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.02, for a total value of $1,428,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,147,798.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.84, for a total value of $713,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 595 shares in the company, valued at $283,124.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,514 shares of company stock worth $2,617,640. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FactSet Research Systems

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,559,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,175,146,000 after buying an additional 16,801 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,751,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,163,000 after purchasing an additional 8,862 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,988,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $863,125,000 after purchasing an additional 32,550 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 100.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,396,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $610,515,000 after buying an additional 698,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,078,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $447,561,000 after buying an additional 8,564 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Get Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.