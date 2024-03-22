Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $187.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.05% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Atkore Stock Performance

Shares of ATKR stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $185.06. The stock had a trading volume of 32,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,568. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 2.18. Atkore has a twelve month low of $116.14 and a twelve month high of $189.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $157.86 and its 200 day moving average is $147.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $798.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.05 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atkore will post 15.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 8,685 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.07, for a total value of $1,503,112.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,041,354.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.07, for a total transaction of $1,144,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,505,631.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 8,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.07, for a total value of $1,503,112.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,041,354.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,464 shares of company stock valued at $25,124,751. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atkore during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Atkore during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $798,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Atkore by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 6,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Atkore by 122.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Atkore in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $460,000.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Further Reading

