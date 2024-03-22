Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Price Target to $10.50

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TCPC. Raymond James downgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock TCP Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCPC traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.97. 488,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,076. The company has a current ratio of 30.47, a quick ratio of 30.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. BlackRock TCP Capital has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCPC. Melia Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $12,577,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 1,054.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 411,978 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 376,278 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,076,928 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,935,000 after purchasing an additional 338,456 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,117,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,216,000.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

