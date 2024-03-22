Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Price Target Raised to $3.75

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $3.50 to $3.75 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.09% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

Porch Group Price Performance

Shares of Porch Group stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $3.83. The company had a trading volume of 307,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,382. The firm has a market cap of $378.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.94. Porch Group has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $4.30.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.13. Porch Group had a negative return on equity of 1,182.09% and a negative net margin of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $114.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Porch Group will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 541,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 289,626 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Porch Group by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 707,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 235,770 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Porch Group by 5,662.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 79,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 77,693 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Porch Group during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Porch Group by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 11,890,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,208 shares during the period. 78.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, mortgage companies and loan officers, and title companies; consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.

Featured Stories

