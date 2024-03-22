Axie Infinity One Day Trading Volume Reaches $78.45 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $1.39 billion and approximately $78.45 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for approximately $9.78 or 0.00015510 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00006643 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00026101 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001600 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $62,849.22 or 0.99673857 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00010714 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.76 or 0.00156618 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000066 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

AXS is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,179,488 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 142,173,364.4746198 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 10.43987819 USD and is up 4.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 433 active market(s) with $64,286,657.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

