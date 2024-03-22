Horizen (ZEN) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $192.56 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. One Horizen coin can now be bought for approximately $13.01 or 0.00020633 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Horizen has traded down 20.2% against the U.S. dollar. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $192.56 million and approximately $12.35 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.74 or 0.00067778 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00044497 BTC.
- Komodo (KMD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000290 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000110 BTC.
Horizen Coin Profile
Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,800,494 coins. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global.
Horizen Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.
