Status Price Down 12.8% Over Last Week (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. Status has a total market capitalization of $162.45 million and $8.34 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0419 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Status has traded down 12.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00006643 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00026101 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00015510 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001600 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $62,849.22 or 0.99673857 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00010714 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.76 or 0.00156618 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000066 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About Status

Status (SNT) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,876,517,863 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official website is status.im.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,876,517,862.91392 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.04481625 USD and is up 2.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $7,412,822.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

