Monero (XMR) Price Tops $131.92 on Top Exchanges

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 22nd. Monero has a total market cap of $2.43 billion and approximately $51.24 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero coin can now be bought for about $131.92 or 0.00209207 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Monero has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63,054.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $400.26 or 0.00634783 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.79 or 0.00129720 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00009575 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00045585 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.06 or 0.00055607 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.02 or 0.00118970 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,413,593 coins. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.