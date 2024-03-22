Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Price Hits $400.26 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. During the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $400.26 or 0.00634783 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion and $514.87 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,054.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.06 or 0.00055607 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.02 or 0.00118970 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

BCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,675,600 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in 2017 through a hard fork of the Bitcoin blockchain. It has a larger block size than Bitcoin, allowing for faster and cheaper transactions. Bitcoin Cash can be used as a means of exchange and store of value and is gaining acceptance among merchants and businesses worldwide. It was created by a group of developers and miners who believed that Bitcoin needed modifications to address scalability issues. The main developer team was initially called “Bitcoin ABC,” but development has since become more decentralized.”

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX.

