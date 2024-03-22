Comparing Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) & Zapp Electric Vehicles Group (NASDAQ:ZAPP)

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group (NASDAQ:ZAPP – Get Free Report) and Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Zapp Electric Vehicles Group and Harley-Davidson’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zapp Electric Vehicles Group N/A N/A -$222.10 million N/A N/A Harley-Davidson $5.84 billion 1.02 $706.59 million $4.82 9.02

Harley-Davidson has higher revenue and earnings than Zapp Electric Vehicles Group.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zapp Electric Vehicles Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Harley-Davidson 0 3 4 0 2.57

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Zapp Electric Vehicles Group and Harley-Davidson, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Harley-Davidson has a consensus target price of $44.67, indicating a potential upside of 2.61%. Given Harley-Davidson’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Harley-Davidson is more favorable than Zapp Electric Vehicles Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.9% of Zapp Electric Vehicles Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.3% of Harley-Davidson shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Harley-Davidson shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Zapp Electric Vehicles Group and Harley-Davidson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zapp Electric Vehicles Group N/A N/A N/A Harley-Davidson 12.11% 22.00% 5.81%

Summary

Harley-Davidson beats Zapp Electric Vehicles Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zapp Electric Vehicles Group

Zapp Electric Vehicles Limited operates an electric motorcycle company. Its i300 is the first in a suite of electric two-wheelers that the company plans to bring to market. It offers a direct-to-customer experience known as DSDTC (drop-ship-direct-to-customer). The company sells its product the i300, to customers online and delivered to the home, as well as provides at-home inspection, service, and support throughout the vehicle ownership lifecycle. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Bangkok, Thailand, with additional office in Paris, France.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc. manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services. This segment sells its products to retail customers through a network of independent dealers, as well as e-commerce channels. The LiveWire segment sells electric motorcycles, balance bikes for kids, parts and accessories, apparel, and related parts and services. The Harley-Davidson Financial Services segment provides wholesale financing services, such as floorplan and open account financing of motorcycles, and parts and accessories; and retail financing services, such as installment lending for the purchase of new and used Harley-Davidson motorcycles, as well as point-of-sale insurance and voluntary protection products. This segment also licenses third-party financial institutions that issue credit cards bearing the Harley-Davidson brand. Harley-Davidson, Inc. was founded in 1903 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

