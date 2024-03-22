Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 3,245 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 73,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $5,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,536,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,324,267,000 after buying an additional 95,396 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $821,569,000 after buying an additional 11,960,552 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 6.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,119,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $754,838,000 after buying an additional 639,246 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,653,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $687,808,000 after buying an additional 198,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 19.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,704,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $550,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

DD stock traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $75.77. 415,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,432,188. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.14 and a 12-month high of $78.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.39.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 163.44%.

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $171,371.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

