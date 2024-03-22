Brookstone Capital Management Buys 5,412 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,196 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,412 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $5,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 332.1% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 101.1% in the third quarter. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC now owns 573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.32 per share, with a total value of $44,335.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,286.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on FIS. Robert W. Baird downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.27.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

FIS traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $71.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,105,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,640,455. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.91 and a 1 year high of $72.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.30% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Fidelity National Information Services Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently -12.81%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

