Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Bought by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,013 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $13,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 49,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 14,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regimen Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Regimen Wealth LLC now owns 37,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,494,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,955,965. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.71. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.14 and a 1-year high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

