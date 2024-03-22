Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CFO Kelly Steckelberg Sells 5,007 Shares

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.46, for a total value of $332,765.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Kelly Steckelberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 6th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $335,869.56.

ZM stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.32. The company had a trading volume of 61,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,524,604. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $58.87 and a one year high of $75.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62 and a beta of -0.06.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 14.08%. On average, research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 37,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 460,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,231,000 after purchasing an additional 14,945 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 15.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 42,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,695,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 63.0% in the second quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 586,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,843,000 after buying an additional 226,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

