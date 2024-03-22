Brookstone Capital Management Increases Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September (BATS:USEP)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September (BATS:USEP – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 471,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,476 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned 20.08% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September worth $14,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September in the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000.

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,396 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.22 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.36.

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September (USEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. USEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

