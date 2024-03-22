Brookstone Capital Management Has $16.96 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 66.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457,013 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $16,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,882,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,098,000 after acquiring an additional 39,292 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 179,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,206,000 after acquiring an additional 16,324 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 118.7% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 220.3% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 30,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 20,726 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BND traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $72.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,160,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,687,333. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.43. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.2023 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

