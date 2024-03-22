Brookstone Capital Management Has $17.95 Million Holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,730 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $17,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1,850.0% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 5,975.0% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 37.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period.
Shares of BATS:OMFL traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.33. 453,878 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.27 and its 200-day moving average is $48.81.
The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.
