Brookstone Capital Management Has $15.58 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,101 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $15,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.7% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Amgen by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 37,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,857,000 after purchasing an additional 16,376 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Amgen by 4.4% in the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners grew its position in Amgen by 7.4% in the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 5,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Trust CO grew its position in Amgen by 1.2% in the third quarter. Busey Trust CO now owns 76,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,615,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $277.67. The stock had a trading volume of 451,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,030,294. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $292.52 and its 200 day moving average is $279.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $329.72. The stock has a market cap of $148.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 72.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $286.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.30.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

