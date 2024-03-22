Brookstone Capital Management Sells 804,806 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 56.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 627,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 804,806 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.34% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $18,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 651.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 123,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $28.94. 181,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,292,363. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $28.58 and a 52 week high of $29.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.86.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

