Brookstone Capital Management Grows Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,080 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $19,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 32,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 110,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,928,000 after purchasing an additional 19,120 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.95. The stock had a trading volume of 10,174,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,763,113. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $82.42 and a 12-month high of $108.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.45.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.2952 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.