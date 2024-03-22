Brookstone Capital Management Increases Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,123 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% in the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Family Management Corp raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% during the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VOO traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $479.41. 1,493,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,185,055. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $357.72 and a 1 year high of $483.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $458.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $427.40. The firm has a market cap of $383.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

