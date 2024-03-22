Brookstone Capital Management Sells 14,126 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,126 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.27% of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF worth $21,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFAV. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 427.8% during the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS EFAV traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.91. The company had a trading volume of 420,841 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

