NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Holdings Decreased by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division cut its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 49.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,481 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 24,638 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 1.0% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $12,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 154,202 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $76,362,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 393,890 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $195,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 5,561 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 1,468 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,774 shares of company stock worth $64,322,528. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $914.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $728.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $555.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 76.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.73. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $258.50 and a 52 week high of $974.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.27 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on NVDA. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $840.00 to $970.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $880.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $610.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $885.90.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

