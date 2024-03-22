NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stake Lowered by Single Point Partners LLC

Single Point Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 572 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 28.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,065,457,000 after purchasing an additional 249,045 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 42.1% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 205.3% during the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $929,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVDA opened at $914.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $258.50 and a fifty-two week high of $974.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $728.43 and its 200 day moving average is $555.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.73.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $911.00 to $1,177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $885.90.

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,838,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,180,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,696,719.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,838,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,180,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 104,774 shares of company stock worth $64,322,528. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

