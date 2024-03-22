Brookstone Capital Management Raises Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 39.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 704,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,863 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 2.2% of Brookstone Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $105,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 5,924.9% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 467,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,462,000 after acquiring an additional 459,949 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 945.2% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 4,641 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,721,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,714,000 after buying an additional 231,256 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 120,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,635,000 after buying an additional 7,293 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $161.13. 350,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,376,759. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.99. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $130.89 and a 1 year high of $161.73.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

