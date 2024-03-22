Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Has $295,000 Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 720.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 222.5% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TD Cowen raised Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.18.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.14. 2,492,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,547,451. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $120.70. The firm has a market cap of $448.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.96.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

