Brookstone Capital Management Lowers Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 553,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,605 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.15% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $25,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 73,483,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,730 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,124,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,421,000 after buying an additional 1,687,275 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,749,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,327,000 after buying an additional 867,673 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,904,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,412,000 after buying an additional 91,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,379,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,473,000 after buying an additional 175,073 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

SPYV stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.36. 281,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,797,784. The company has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.46 and a fifty-two week high of $49.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.86.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

