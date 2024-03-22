Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Given New $63.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Core & Main from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital upped their target price on Core & Main from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Core & Main from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Core & Main from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.42.

Shares of NYSE:CNM traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.76. 323,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,147,946. The stock has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Core & Main has a twelve month low of $20.62 and a twelve month high of $57.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.67.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Core & Main will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Core & Main news, VP John Weldon Stephens sold 43,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $2,195,878.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,469.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP John Weldon Stephens sold 43,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $2,195,878.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,469.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen O. Leclair sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $6,621,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,764.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,269,043 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,498,260 in the last 90 days. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNM. Renaissance Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Core & Main by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 85,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 31,740 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Core & Main by 328.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 78,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 60,435 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Core & Main by 1,608.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 541,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,634,000 after acquiring an additional 510,216 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the second quarter worth $324,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in Core & Main by 7.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,925,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,389,000 after purchasing an additional 206,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

